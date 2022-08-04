Investors must take note of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) performance last week, which was 4.44%.

On August 03, 2022, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) opened at $74.30, higher 2.03% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $75.60 and dropped to $73.32 before settling in for the closing price of $73.77. Price fluctuations for PNW have ranged from $62.78 to $82.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 1.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 16.20% at the time writing. With a float of $112.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $113.10 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 91 employees.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 89.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 17, was worth 259,058. In this transaction SVP, Public Policy, APS of this company sold 3,489 shares at a rate of $74.25, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 09, when Company’s EVP, Advisor to CEO sold 3,327 for $63.76, making the entire transaction worth $212,130. This insider now owns 25,743 shares in total.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.06) by $0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.10% during the next five years compared to 5.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.98, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.51.

During the past 100 days, Pinnacle West Capital Corporation’s (PNW) raw stochastic average was set at 65.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $72.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $71.28. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $76.14 in the near term. At $77.01, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $78.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.45. The third support level lies at $71.58 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) Key Stats

There are currently 113,001K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.34 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,804 M according to its annual income of 618,720 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 783,530 K and its income totaled 16,960 K.