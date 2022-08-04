Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) performance last week, which was 6.80%.

Analyst Insights

August 03, 2022, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) trading session started at the price of $1.51, that was 5.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. A 52-week range for SHCR has been $1.38 – $9.28.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.00%. With a float of $316.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.89 million.

The firm has a total of 3279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.88, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -21.11.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sharecare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 31.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 10,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 6,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $15,276. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -20.59 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sharecare Inc., SHCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9546, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6100. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4533.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are 350,270K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 567.62 million. As of now, sales total 412,820 K while income totals -85,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 100,710 K while its last quarter net income were -38,200 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s (SQM) performance last week, which was -2.12%.

Shaun Noe -
Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $98.85, plunging -3.21%...
Read more

Now that Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
On August 03, 2022, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) opened at $1.77, higher 20.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

A look at Eversource Energy’s (ES) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) stock priced at $90.25, up 0.65% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW