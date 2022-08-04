Investors must take note of Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) performance last week, which was 6.80%.

August 03, 2022, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) trading session started at the price of $1.51, that was 5.37% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.49. A 52-week range for SHCR has been $1.38 – $9.28.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -7.00%. With a float of $316.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $344.89 million.

The firm has a total of 3279 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.88, operating margin of -13.01, and the pretax margin is -21.11.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sharecare Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Sharecare Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 31.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 09, was worth 10,201. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company bought 4,000 shares at a rate of $2.55, taking the stock ownership to the 10,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 09, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer bought 6,000 for $2.55, making the entire transaction worth $15,276. This insider now owns 10,000 shares in total.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.04) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -20.59 while generating a return on equity of -18.58. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.57, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sharecare Inc. (SHCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Sharecare Inc., SHCR], we can find that recorded value of 1.22 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Sharecare Inc.’s (SHCR) raw stochastic average was set at 8.97%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 104.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9546, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.6100. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.4533.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Key Stats

There are 350,270K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 567.62 million. As of now, sales total 412,820 K while income totals -85,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 100,710 K while its last quarter net income were -38,200 K.