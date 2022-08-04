Search
Shaun Noe

Investors must take note of SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) performance last week, which was -3.50%.

Company News

On August 03, 2022, SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) opened at $4.93, higher 3.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.88 before settling in for the closing price of $4.82. Price fluctuations for SLGC have ranged from $4.20 to $14.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -64.80% at the time writing. With a float of $157.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $182.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 320 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +59.00, operating margin of -89.80, and the pretax margin is -107.25.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of SomaLogic Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 60.10%.

SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.16) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -107.25 while generating a return on equity of -28.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -64.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.78.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SomaLogic Inc. (SLGC)

The latest stats from [SomaLogic Inc., SLGC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.92 million was inferior to 1.36 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, SomaLogic Inc.’s (SLGC) raw stochastic average was set at 17.91%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 68.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.35. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.07. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.18. The third major resistance level sits at $5.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.78. The third support level lies at $4.67 if the price breaches the second support level.

SomaLogic Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGC) Key Stats

There are currently 182,291K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 923.92 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 81,630 K according to its annual income of -87,550 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 22,980 K and its income totaled -3,980 K.

Shaun Noe

