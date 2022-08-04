Last month’s performance of 15.38% for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is certainly impressive

August 03, 2022, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) trading session started at the price of $53.30, that was 2.31% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.23 and dropped to $52.94 before settling in for the closing price of $52.88. A 52-week range for KNX has been $42.50 – $62.29.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 39.90% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 85.10%. With a float of $147.43 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $165.38 million.

In an organization with 27400 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.88, operating margin of +14.82, and the pretax margin is +16.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 91.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 132,432. In this transaction EVP Sales & Mkt, Knight Trans. of this company sold 2,400 shares at a rate of $55.18, taking the stock ownership to the 19,944 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 25, when Company’s Director sold 2,000 for $54.37, making the entire transaction worth $108,741. This insider now owns 12,005 shares in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.35) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +12.39 while generating a return on equity of 11.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 85.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.94% during the next five years compared to 31.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.66 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.88 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s (KNX) raw stochastic average was set at 82.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 83.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.94. However, in the short run, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.57. Second resistance stands at $55.05. The third major resistance level sits at $55.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $52.47. The third support level lies at $51.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE: KNX) Key Stats

There are 163,568K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.30 billion. As of now, sales total 5,998 M while income totals 743,390 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,961 M while its last quarter net income were 219,490 K.