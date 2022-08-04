Last month’s performance of 25.43% for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) is certainly impressive

On August 03, 2022, HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) opened at $213.67, higher 2.36% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $217.82 and dropped to $212.13 before settling in for the closing price of $211.47. Price fluctuations for HCA have ranged from $164.47 to $279.02 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 7.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 93.70% at the time writing. With a float of $220.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $302.45 million.

In an organization with 204000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Care Facilities industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of HCA Healthcare Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 68.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 25, was worth 64,564. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 325 shares at a rate of $198.66, taking the stock ownership to the 89,337 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 13, when Company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer sold 2,358 for $218.87, making the entire transaction worth $516,086. This insider now owns 11,392 shares in total.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.7) by $0.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.87 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.58% during the next five years compared to 23.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.03. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 20.80, a number that is poised to hit 3.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.60.

During the past 100 days, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s (HCA) raw stochastic average was set at 45.40%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.63% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $189.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $230.88. However, in the short run, HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $218.82. Second resistance stands at $221.16. The third major resistance level sits at $224.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $213.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $209.78. The third support level lies at $207.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) Key Stats

There are currently 295,484K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.63 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 58,752 M according to its annual income of 6,956 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 14,820 M and its income totaled 1,155 M.