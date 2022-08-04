Last month’s performance of 4.87% for FMC Corporation (FMC) is certainly impressive

On August 03, 2022, FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) opened at $107.34, higher 1.43% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.85 and dropped to $107.00 before settling in for the closing price of $107.50. Price fluctuations for FMC have ranged from $87.27 to $140.99 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 14.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 40.40% at the time writing. With a float of $124.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $126.06 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +43.63, operating margin of +23.41, and the pretax margin is +17.72.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FMC Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 91.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 07, was worth 119,780. In this transaction Corporate Controller of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $119.78, taking the stock ownership to the 11,722 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 11, when Company’s Corporate Controller sold 2,181 for $123.65, making the entire transaction worth $269,681. This insider now owns 12,722 shares in total.

FMC Corporation (FMC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.71) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +15.91 while generating a return on equity of 26.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 40.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.58% during the next five years compared to 45.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FMC Corporation (FMC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.61. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 98.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.51, a number that is poised to hit 1.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FMC Corporation (FMC)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.86 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.96 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, FMC Corporation’s (FMC) raw stochastic average was set at 25.26%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $110.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $110.93 in the near term. At $112.81, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $114.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $107.08, it is likely to go to the next support level at $105.11. The third support level lies at $103.23 if the price breaches the second support level.

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) Key Stats

There are currently 125,939K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 13.57 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,045 M according to its annual income of 736,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,351 M and its income totaled 207,400 K.