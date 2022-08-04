LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) posted a 2.63% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) stock priced at $10.31, up 2.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.665 and dropped to $10.16 before settling in for the closing price of $10.25. LZ’s price has ranged from $8.64 to $40.71 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 41.00%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 300.00%. With a float of $147.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.26 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1218 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +65.29, operating margin of -14.63, and the pretax margin is -20.80.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of LegalZoom.com Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 70,750. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 6,073 shares at a rate of $11.65, taking the stock ownership to the 226,995 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 19, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 17,623 for $11.66, making the entire transaction worth $205,431. This insider now owns 519,831 shares in total.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 300.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.66% during the next five years compared to -21.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LegalZoom.com Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.45. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 89.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ)

Looking closely at LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.41 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s (LZ) raw stochastic average was set at 25.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.43. However, in the short run, LegalZoom.com Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.76. Second resistance stands at $10.96. The third major resistance level sits at $11.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.95. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.75.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.05 billion, the company has a total of 198,678K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 575,080 K while annual income is -108,660 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 154,210 K while its latest quarter income was -30,610 K.