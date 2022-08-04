Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing C3.ai Inc. (AI) to new highs

Analyst Insights

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $19.87, soaring 6.11% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.8607 and dropped to $19.76 before settling in for the closing price of $19.47. Within the past 52 weeks, AI’s price has moved between $13.37 and $55.58.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -241.60%. With a float of $89.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.09 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 704 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.79, operating margin of -77.59, and the pretax margin is -75.68.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of C3.ai Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 38,563. In this transaction SVP & Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,120 shares at a rate of $18.19, taking the stock ownership to the 363,926 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 29, when Company’s SVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 1,174 for $18.34, making the entire transaction worth $21,531. This insider now owns 366,046 shares in total.

C3.ai Inc. (AI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.29) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -75.99 while generating a return on equity of -18.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -241.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Trading Performance Indicators

C3.ai Inc. (AI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 7.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.84, a number that is poised to hit -0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of C3.ai Inc. (AI)

Looking closely at C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, C3.ai Inc.’s (AI) raw stochastic average was set at 64.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.86. However, in the short run, C3.ai Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.09. Second resistance stands at $21.53. The third major resistance level sits at $22.19. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.33. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $18.89.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.20 billion based on 107,150K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 252,760 K and income totals -192,070 K. The company made 72,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,420 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Sana Meer -
August 03, 2022, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) trading session started at the price of $0.6045, that was 59.08% jump from the session...
Read more

-23.56% percent quarterly performance for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
On August 03, 2022, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) opened at $8.57, higher 0.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is -17.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock priced at $15.82, down -4.60% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW