Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) to new highs

Analyst Insights

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $8.59, up 4.83% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $8.925 and dropped to $8.57 before settling in for the closing price of $8.49. Over the past 52 weeks, CUK has traded in a range of $7.43-$24.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was -35.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.90%. With a float of $247.86 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.14 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 39000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -230.03, operating margin of -328.14, and the pretax margin is -499.06.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Travel Services Industry. The insider ownership of Carnival Corporation & plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 17.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 1,175,500. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $11.76, taking the stock ownership to the 870,950 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 14, when Company’s Director sold 7,048 for $17.81, making the entire transaction worth $125,548. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -497.96 while generating a return on equity of -56.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.40% during the next five years compared to -33.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.09 and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

Looking closely at Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK), its last 5-days average volume was 3.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Carnival Corporation & plc’s (CUK) raw stochastic average was set at 12.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 79.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.00. However, in the short run, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $9.03. Second resistance stands at $9.15. The third major resistance level sits at $9.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $8.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $8.44. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $8.32.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.81 billion has total of 185,888K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,908 M in contrast with the sum of -9,501 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,401 M and last quarter income was -1,834 M.

