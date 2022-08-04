Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) to new highs

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $20.74, soaring 10.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.1099 and dropped to $20.61 before settling in for the closing price of $19.47. Within the past 52 weeks, PERI’s price has moved between $16.41 and $33.09.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 8.90%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 188.20%. With a float of $39.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $44.04 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 420 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.47, operating margin of +9.59, and the pretax margin is +9.47.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Perion Network Ltd. is 36.50%, while institutional ownership is 45.30%.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.28) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +8.09 while generating a return on equity of 11.89. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 188.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Trading Performance Indicators

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Perion Network Ltd. (PERI)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.44 million, its volume of 0.47 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.00.

During the past 100 days, Perion Network Ltd.’s (PERI) raw stochastic average was set at 48.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.74% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.85. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.16 in the near term. At $22.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.89. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.16.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 984.52 million based on 44,421K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 478,500 K and income totals 38,710 K. The company made 125,320 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 15,470 K in sales during its previous quarter.