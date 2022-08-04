Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) to new highs

On August 03, 2022, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) opened at $0.2831, higher 6.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.311 and dropped to $0.2831 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for TYME have ranged from $0.22 to $1.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.40% at the time writing. With a float of $118.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 25.00%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 20,636. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $0.29, taking the stock ownership to the 22,768,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,000 for $0.29, making the entire transaction worth $20,419. This insider now owns 22,838,846 shares in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -25.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Looking closely at Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s (TYME) raw stochastic average was set at 44.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2745, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4671. However, in the short run, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3144. Second resistance stands at $0.3266. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3423. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2865, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2708. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2586.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Key Stats

There are currently 172,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -23,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,815 K.