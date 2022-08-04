Search
admin
admin

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) to new highs

Top Picks

On August 03, 2022, Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) opened at $0.2831, higher 6.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.311 and dropped to $0.2831 before settling in for the closing price of $0.28. Price fluctuations for TYME have ranged from $0.22 to $1.18 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.40% at the time writing. With a float of $118.93 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.21 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 13 employees.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Tyme Technologies Inc. is 25.00%, while institutional ownership is 8.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 26, was worth 20,636. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $0.29, taking the stock ownership to the 22,768,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 25, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 70,000 for $0.29, making the entire transaction worth $20,419. This insider now owns 22,838,846 shares in total.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -25.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME)

Looking closely at Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME), its last 5-days average volume was 1.24 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s (TYME) raw stochastic average was set at 44.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 52.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2745, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4671. However, in the short run, Tyme Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.3144. Second resistance stands at $0.3266. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3423. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2865, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2708. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2586.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: TYME) Key Stats

There are currently 172,207K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 51.58 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -23,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -6,815 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.15 million

Shaun Noe -
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $108.52, soaring 3.51% from the previous trading...
Read more

Last month’s performance of -5.66% for Altimmune Inc. (ALT) is certainly impressive

Sana Meer -
August 03, 2022, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) trading session started at the price of $12.64, that was -6.95% drop from the session before. During...
Read more

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ADPT) stock priced at $9.73, up 3.89% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW