LKQ (LKQ Corporation) dropped -0.02 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) stock priced at $54.92, down -0.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.54 and dropped to $54.275 before settling in for the closing price of $54.72. LKQ’s price has ranged from $42.36 to $60.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.80% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.90%. With a float of $265.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $285.70 million.

The firm has a total of 46000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of LKQ Corporation is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 3,820,418. In this transaction Director of this company sold 70,000 shares at a rate of $54.58, taking the stock ownership to the 136,901 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 5,000,000 for $50.35, making the entire transaction worth $251,750,000. This insider now owns 12,552,751 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are LKQ Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 14.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.98 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LKQ Corporation, LKQ], we can find that recorded value of 1.47 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 93.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.29. Now, the first resistance to watch is $55.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $56.11. The third major resistance level sits at $56.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.14, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.88.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 15.14 billion, the company has a total of 282,833K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 13,089 M while annual income is 1,091 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 3,341 M while its latest quarter income was 420,000 K.