Mercury General Corporation (MCY) plunged -11.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

August 03, 2022, Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) trading session started at the price of $37.31, that was -11.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $37.50 and dropped to $34.76 before settling in for the closing price of $39.97. A 52-week range for MCY has been $39.68 – $61.99.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 4.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -33.80%. With a float of $26.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.37 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 4300 employees.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mercury General Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Mercury General Corporation is 35.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 19, was worth 4,733. In this transaction Director of this company bought 100 shares at a rate of $47.33, taking the stock ownership to the 2,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Director bought 300 for $52.06, making the entire transaction worth $15,618. This insider now owns 2,000 shares in total.

Mercury General Corporation (MCY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.65) by -$1.42. This company achieved a net margin of +6.21 while generating a return on equity of 11.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.90% during the next five years compared to 27.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mercury General Corporation (MCY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mercury General Corporation (MCY)

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) saw its 5-day average volume 0.54 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.44.

During the past 100 days, Mercury General Corporation’s (MCY) raw stochastic average was set at 2.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.76, while its 200-day Moving Average is $51.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.89 in the near term. At $38.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $39.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $34.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $31.41.

Mercury General Corporation (NYSE: MCY) Key Stats

There are 55,371K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.94 billion. As of now, sales total 3,993 M while income totals 247,940 K. Its latest quarter income was 805,460 K while its last quarter net income were -196,920 K.