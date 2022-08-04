MoneyLion Inc. (ML) average volume reaches $1.62M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.67, soaring 12.35% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.855 and dropped to $1.64 before settling in for the closing price of $1.62. Within the past 52 weeks, ML’s price has moved between $1.17 and $11.34.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -127.70%.

The firm has a total of 556 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MoneyLion Inc. is 11.60%, while institutional ownership is 35.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 20, was worth 49,008. In this transaction CEO, President and Director of this company bought 32,942 shares at a rate of $1.49, taking the stock ownership to the 18,772,285 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 100,000 for $2.06, making the entire transaction worth $206,000. This insider now owns 297,846 shares in total.

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.11) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -127.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Trading Performance Indicators

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MoneyLion Inc. (ML)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MoneyLion Inc., ML], we can find that recorded value of 0.93 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.28 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, MoneyLion Inc.’s (ML) raw stochastic average was set at 34.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 84.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5118, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.8215. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.9033. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9867. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6883, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5567. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4733.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 467.63 million based on 273,439K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 171,110 K and income totals -177,650 K. The company made 69,710 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -6,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.