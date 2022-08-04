NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) with a beta value of 2.67 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $3.46, up 14.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.73 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $3.59. Over the past 52 weeks, NURO has traded in a range of $2.70-$19.74.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was -7.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 35.70%. With a float of $6.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.01 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 23 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.75, operating margin of -26.14, and the pretax margin is -27.64.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. The insider ownership of NeuroMetrix Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 527,500. In this transaction Senior Vice President, CFO of this company sold 50,000 shares at a rate of $10.55, taking the stock ownership to the 23,659 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 12, when Company’s Senior Vice President, CFO sold 20,000 for $13.56, making the entire transaction worth $271,200. This insider now owns 23,659 shares in total.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2019, the organization reported -$3 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.8) by -$1.2. This company achieved a net margin of -27.64 while generating a return on equity of -16.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 35.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 76.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at NeuroMetrix Inc.’s (NURO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 15.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.57

Technical Analysis of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.28 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, NeuroMetrix Inc.’s (NURO) raw stochastic average was set at 43.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 128.59% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.81. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.73 in the near term. At $5.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.00. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.19.

NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.74 million has total of 7,130K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 8,250 K in contrast with the sum of -2,280 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,140 K and last quarter income was -1,160 K.