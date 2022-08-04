No matter how cynical the overall market is, Cigna Corporation (CI) performance over the last week is recorded -1.09%

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) stock priced at $272.11, up 0.11% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $273.80 and dropped to $271.28 before settling in for the closing price of $271.44. CI’s price has ranged from $191.74 to $282.33 over the past 52 weeks.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 34.40% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -31.50%. With a float of $312.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $318.49 million.

The firm has a total of 73700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Healthcare Plans Industry. The insider ownership of Cigna Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 90.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 247,130. In this transaction EVP, Strat, Corp Dev/Solutions of this company sold 902 shares at a rate of $273.98, taking the stock ownership to the 6,764 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 08, when Company’s Pres., International Markets sold 9,505 for $280.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,661,400. This insider now owns 32,853 shares in total.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $6.01 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.45% during the next five years compared to 17.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Cigna Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 16.12, a number that is poised to hit 5.48 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 25.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cigna Corporation (CI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Cigna Corporation, CI], we can find that recorded value of 1.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.08.

During the past 100 days, Cigna Corporation’s (CI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $265.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $240.62. Now, the first resistance to watch is $273.27. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $274.79. The third major resistance level sits at $275.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $270.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $269.75. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $268.23.

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 86.02 billion, the company has a total of 317,273K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 174,078 M while annual income is 5,365 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 44,005 M while its latest quarter income was 1,183 M.