Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) performance over the last week is recorded 2.34%

Analyst Insights

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.55, soaring 1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.60 and dropped to $53.69 before settling in for the closing price of $53.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CCEP’s price has moved between $42.33 and $62.51.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.80%. With a float of $201.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 55.82%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Looking closely at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 93.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.68. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.70. Second resistance stands at $55.10. The third major resistance level sits at $55.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.31 billion based on 484,380K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,283 M and income totals 1,162 M. The company made 2,794 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 134,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

No matter how cynical the overall market is NCR Corporation (NCR) performance over the last week is recorded 8.54%

Sana Meer -
August 03, 2022, NCR Corporation (NYSE: NCR) trading session started at the price of $33.55, that was 2.34% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$1.22M in average volume shows that AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
On August 03, 2022, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) opened at $24.48, higher 2.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up...
Read more

Recent developments with G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.16 cents.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) stock priced at $8.56, up 5.18% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW