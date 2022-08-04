No matter how cynical the overall market is, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) performance over the last week is recorded 2.34%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $54.55, soaring 1.51% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $54.60 and dropped to $53.69 before settling in for the closing price of $53.48. Within the past 52 weeks, CCEP’s price has moved between $42.33 and $62.51.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 96.80%. With a float of $201.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $457.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 33000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.82, operating margin of +13.04, and the pretax margin is +10.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC is 55.82%, while institutional ownership is 32.20%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +7.14 while generating a return on equity of 15.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 96.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.35% during the next five years compared to 8.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Trading Performance Indicators

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19

Technical Analysis of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (CCEP)

Looking closely at Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.81 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.21.

During the past 100 days, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s (CCEP) raw stochastic average was set at 93.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.39% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $52.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $52.68. However, in the short run, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $54.70. Second resistance stands at $55.10. The third major resistance level sits at $55.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $53.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $53.28. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $52.88.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ: CCEP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.31 billion based on 484,380K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 16,283 M and income totals 1,162 M. The company made 2,794 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 134,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.