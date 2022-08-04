Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

No matter how cynical the overall market is G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) performance over the last week is recorded 9.86%

Markets

On August 03, 2022, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) opened at $0.39, higher 6.89% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.41 and dropped to $0.36 before settling in for the closing price of $0.37. Price fluctuations for GMVD have ranged from $0.32 to $6.74 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $6.16 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $13.46 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.77, operating margin of -222.80, and the pretax margin is -294.40.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is 38.41%, while institutional ownership is 2.27%.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -291.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92, a number that is poised to hit -0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD)

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.09 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd’s (GMVD) raw stochastic average was set at 4.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 251.97% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 200.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6079, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.7728. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.4170 in the near term. At $0.4385, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4670. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3670, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3385. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3170.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Key Stats

There are currently 0K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.33 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,058 K according to its annual income of -14,888 K.

