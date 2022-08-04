Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) performance over the last week is recorded 18.51%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $4.13, up 4.89% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.31 and dropped to $4.10 before settling in for the closing price of $4.09. Over the past 52 weeks, HYZN has traded in a range of $2.77-$11.37.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -17.50%. With a float of $87.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $247.94 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -269.17, operating margin of -1558.16, and the pretax margin is -318.81.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Hyzon Motors Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 22, was worth 1,365,151. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 166,000 shares at a rate of $8.22, taking the stock ownership to the 343,200 shares.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.09) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -228.90 while generating a return on equity of -4.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -17.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 14.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 149.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyzon Motors Inc. (HYZN)

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 89.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Hyzon Motors Inc.’s (HYZN) raw stochastic average was set at 40.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.44% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.37 in the near term. At $4.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.95.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 957.66 million has total of 247,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 6,050 K in contrast with the sum of -13,850 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 360 K and last quarter income was -9,070 K.

