No matter how cynical the overall market is KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) performance over the last week is recorded 10.33%

August 03, 2022, KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) trading session started at the price of $15.26, that was 8.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.67 and dropped to $15.16 before settling in for the closing price of $14.99. A 52-week range for KNBE has been $13.78 – $29.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -592.30%. With a float of $71.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $174.52 million.

In an organization with 1366 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.08, operating margin of -0.94, and the pretax margin is -3.23.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward KnowBe4 Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of KnowBe4 Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 74.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 07, was worth 49,368. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,904 shares at a rate of $17.00, taking the stock ownership to the 11,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Director sold 5,808 for $19.00, making the entire transaction worth $110,352. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.02) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.81 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -592.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.53 million. That was better than the volume of 1.04 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, KnowBe4 Inc.’s (KNBE) raw stochastic average was set at 20.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 70.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.84. However, in the short run, KnowBe4 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $16.89. Second resistance stands at $17.53. The third major resistance level sits at $18.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.87.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Key Stats

There are 174,696K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.93 billion. As of now, sales total 246,300 K while income totals -11,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 75,030 K while its last quarter net income were 1,360 K.