No matter how cynical the overall market is, LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) performance over the last week is recorded 22.53%

Analyst Insights

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $6.82, up 6.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.26 and dropped to $6.66 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Over the past 52 weeks, LFST has traded in a range of $4.77-$24.98.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -26.00%. With a float of $316.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.85 million.

The firm has a total of 6635 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.08, operating margin of -42.42, and the pretax margin is -49.90.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of LifeStance Health Group Inc. is 13.60%, while institutional ownership is 83.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 1,751,518. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 328,615 shares at a rate of $5.33, taking the stock ownership to the 23,148,931 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 13, when Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 85,879 for $5.32, making the entire transaction worth $456,876. This insider now owns 4,344,065 shares in total.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -46.02 while generating a return on equity of -23.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -26.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.06, a number that is poised to hit -0.14 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LifeStance Health Group Inc., LFST], we can find that recorded value of 0.44 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s (LFST) raw stochastic average was set at 37.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 72.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 81.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.48. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.63. The third major resistance level sits at $8.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.43. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.21.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.64 billion has total of 374,323K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 667,510 K in contrast with the sum of -307,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 203,100 K and last quarter income was -62,330 K.

