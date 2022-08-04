Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Old National Bancorp (ONB) performance over the last week is recorded 1.29%

Analyst Insights

On August 03, 2022, Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) opened at $17.22, lower 0.00% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.30 and dropped to $17.02 before settling in for the closing price of $17.21. Price fluctuations for ONB have ranged from $14.22 to $20.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 7.40%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 22.80% at the time writing.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 4333 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 77.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 107,166. In this transaction President and COO of this company bought 7,000 shares at a rate of $15.31, taking the stock ownership to the 387,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s CFO bought 3,000 for $15.24, making the entire transaction worth $45,720. This insider now owns 3,000 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.39) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +32.52 while generating a return on equity of 9.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Old National Bancorp (ONB). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.41. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.04.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.02, a number that is poised to hit 0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.91 million, its volume of 1.61 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.92%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.37.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 77.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.14% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.99. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $17.33 in the near term. At $17.46, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.90. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

There are currently 292,959K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.92 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 852,870 K according to its annual income of 277,540 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 443,480 K and its income totaled 114,990 K.

4.01% percent quarterly performance for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.00, soaring 5.57% from the previous trading...
Read more

MSP Recovery Inc. (MSPR) is -2.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Shaun Noe -
August 03, 2022, MSP Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: MSPR) trading session started at the price of $1.75, that was 24.85% jump from the session before....
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.69%

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) stock priced at $55.15, up 0.47% from the...
Read more

