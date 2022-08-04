Search
No matter how cynical the overall market is, PACCAR Inc (PCAR) performance over the last week is recorded 1.99%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $90.69, up 0.68% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $91.09 and dropped to $89.81 before settling in for the closing price of $90.23. Over the past 52 weeks, PCAR has traded in a range of $76.63-$97.56.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 6.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 42.20%. With a float of $341.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.30 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 28500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.87, operating margin of +9.62, and the pretax margin is +10.10.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 29, was worth 183,000. In this transaction VICE PRESIDENT of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $91.50, taking the stock ownership to the 2,119 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 02, when Company’s PRESIDENT & CFO sold 14,327 for $95.62, making the entire transaction worth $1,369,941. This insider now owns 51,276 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.82) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +7.87 while generating a return on equity of 16.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 42.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.12% during the next five years compared to 29.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 33.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.34, a number that is poised to hit 1.95 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.81 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.9 million, its volume of 1.57 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.01.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 93.32%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $84.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $87.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $91.35 in the near term. At $91.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $92.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $90.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $89.30. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $88.79.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 30.74 billion has total of 347,683K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 23,522 M in contrast with the sum of 1,852 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,159 M and last quarter income was 720,400 K.

