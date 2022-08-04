No matter how cynical the overall market is Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) performance over the last week is recorded 5.69%

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) stock priced at $55.15, up 0.47% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $55.57 and dropped to $54.54 before settling in for the closing price of $54.75. QSR’s price has ranged from $46.68 to $66.82 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.40%. With a float of $280.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $309.00 million.

In an organization with 5700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.32, operating margin of +33.33, and the pretax margin is +23.82.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Restaurants Industry. The insider ownership of Restaurant Brands International Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 25, was worth 282,250. In this transaction Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas of this company sold 5,000 shares at a rate of $56.45, taking the stock ownership to the 147,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 24, when Company’s Brand Pres., Popeyes, Americas sold 14,600 for $55.00, making the entire transaction worth $803,000. This insider now owns 152,821 shares in total.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +14.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.01% during the next five years compared to 13.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 39.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was better than the volume of 1.43 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.20.

During the past 100 days, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s (QSR) raw stochastic average was set at 55.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.17, while its 200-day Moving Average is $55.71. However, in the short run, Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $55.54. Second resistance stands at $56.07. The third major resistance level sits at $56.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $54.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $54.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $53.48.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE: QSR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 24.15 billion, the company has a total of 306,061K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,739 M while annual income is 838,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,451 M while its latest quarter income was 183,000 K.