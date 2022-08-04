Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Splunk Inc. (SPLK) performance over the last week is recorded 9.50%

Analyst Insights

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $107.88, up 4.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $111.98 and dropped to $107.88 before settling in for the closing price of $106.73. Over the past 52 weeks, SPLK has traded in a range of $84.63-$176.66.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 23.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -45.80%. With a float of $159.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $160.34 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 7000 employees.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Splunk Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 88.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 2,747,204. In this transaction President of PROD & TECH of this company sold 31,316 shares at a rate of $87.73, taking the stock ownership to the 103,680 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s SVP, CLO, Global Affairs & Sec sold 883 for $88.08, making the entire transaction worth $77,775. This insider now owns 130,311 shares in total.

Splunk Inc. (SPLK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.74) by $0.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Splunk Inc.’s (SPLK) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 93.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.27, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Splunk Inc. (SPLK)

Looking closely at Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), its last 5-days average volume was 1.17 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.23 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.64.

During the past 100 days, Splunk Inc.’s (SPLK) raw stochastic average was set at 40.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 70.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.86. However, in the short run, Splunk Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $113.03. Second resistance stands at $114.55. The third major resistance level sits at $117.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $108.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $106.35. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $104.83.

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 17.58 billion has total of 160,900K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,674 M in contrast with the sum of -1,339 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 674,080 K and last quarter income was -304,320 K.

