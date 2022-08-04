No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) performance over the last week is recorded -4.03%

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) stock priced at $1.20, down 0.00% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.22 and dropped to $1.15 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. URG’s price has ranged from $0.95 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -30.20%. With a float of $213.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.25 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 10 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -71431.25, operating margin of -104731.25, and the pretax margin is -143362.50.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Uranium Industry. The insider ownership of Ur-Energy Inc. is 2.83%, while institutional ownership is 22.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 22, was worth 431,055. In this transaction BOARD CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT of this company sold 239,422 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 2,838,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 21, when Company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,861 for $1.79, making the entire transaction worth $5,135. This insider now owns 379,023 shares in total.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.03 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -143362.50 while generating a return on equity of -43.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -30.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ur-Energy Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16700.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG)

Looking closely at Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG), its last 5-days average volume was 1.79 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.08.

During the past 100 days, Ur-Energy Inc.’s (URG) raw stochastic average was set at 25.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.64% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 77.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.4103. However, in the short run, Ur-Energy Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.2200. Second resistance stands at $1.2500. The third major resistance level sits at $1.2850. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1550, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1200. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.0900.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 267.20 million, the company has a total of 219,246K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 20 K while annual income is -22,940 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,928 K.