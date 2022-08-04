NOW (ServiceNow Inc.) climbed 3.74 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $460.75, soaring 3.74% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $472.91 and dropped to $457.155 before settling in for the closing price of $454.44. Within the past 52 weeks, NOW’s price has moved between $406.47 and $707.60.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 33.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 93.40%. With a float of $198.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.96 million.

The firm has a total of 16881 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.05, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.22.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 01, was worth 450,580. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $450.58, taking the stock ownership to the 6,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 01, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 999 for $451.69, making the entire transaction worth $451,243. This insider now owns 728 shares in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.90 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.54% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 46.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.91, a number that is poised to hit 1.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ServiceNow Inc., NOW], we can find that recorded value of 2.04 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 21.10.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 33.30%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $463.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $548.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $477.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $482.93. The third major resistance level sits at $492.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $461.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $451.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $445.68.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 94.92 billion based on 200,460K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 5,896 M and income totals 230,000 K. The company made 1,752 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.