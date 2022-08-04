Now that Accenture plc’s volume has hit 1.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 03, 2022, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) trading session started at the price of $302.08, that was 1.88% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $309.41 and dropped to $301.62 before settling in for the closing price of $302.48. A 52-week range for ACN has been $261.77 – $417.37.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 7.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 16.00%. With a float of $599.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $632.75 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 624000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.59, operating margin of +15.29, and the pretax margin is +15.36.

Accenture plc (ACN) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Accenture plc stocks. The insider ownership of Accenture plc is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 28, was worth 225,000. In this transaction Chief Leadership & HR Officer of this company sold 750 shares at a rate of $300.00, taking the stock ownership to the 21,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 28, when Company’s General Counsel/Corp Secretary sold 555 for $300.00, making the entire transaction worth $166,500. This insider now owns 25,601 shares in total.

Accenture plc (ACN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 5/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.81) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +11.69 while generating a return on equity of 32.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 16.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.67% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Accenture plc (ACN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.31, a number that is poised to hit 2.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accenture plc (ACN)

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) saw its 5-day average volume 1.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.56.

During the past 100 days, Accenture plc’s (ACN) raw stochastic average was set at 55.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 34.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $287.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $329.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $311.18 in the near term. At $314.19, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $318.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $303.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $298.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $295.60.

Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) Key Stats

There are 632,548K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 189.38 billion. As of now, sales total 50,533 M while income totals 5,907 M. Its latest quarter income was 16,159 M while its last quarter net income were 1,786 M.