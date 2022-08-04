Now that Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s volume has hit 1.4 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $245.35, soaring 0.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $246.28 and dropped to $242.52 before settling in for the closing price of $244.12. Within the past 52 weeks, APD’s price has moved between $216.24 and $316.39.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 6.60% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 6.60%. With a float of $221.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $222.00 million.

In an organization with 20625 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.37, operating margin of +21.44, and the pretax margin is +24.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Chemicals industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is 0.32%, while institutional ownership is 84.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 03, was worth 1,733,760. In this transaction Executive VP & General Counsel of this company sold 6,000 shares at a rate of $288.96, taking the stock ownership to the 13,343 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Director bought 1,679 for $297.76, making the entire transaction worth $499,939. This insider now owns 3,316 shares in total.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.35) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +19.65 while generating a return on equity of 15.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.13% during the next five years compared to 12.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Trading Performance Indicators

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.59.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 2.61 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (APD)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.07 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.16.

During the past 100 days, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s (APD) raw stochastic average was set at 64.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $240.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $261.29. However, in the short run, Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $247.15. Second resistance stands at $248.60. The third major resistance level sits at $250.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $243.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $241.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $239.63.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. (NYSE: APD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 52.22 billion based on 221,773K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 10,323 M and income totals 2,099 M. The company made 2,945 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 530,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.