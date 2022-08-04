Now that Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s volume has hit 1.48 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On August 03, 2022, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) opened at $1.77, higher 20.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.71 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.79. Price fluctuations for DRCT have ranged from $1.16 to $5.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -65.90% at the time writing. With a float of $2.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $14.18 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 57 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.86, operating margin of +11.33, and the pretax margin is -3.95.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -3.95 while generating a return on equity of -151.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -65.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.10, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) saw its 5-day average volume 0.42 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.02 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Direct Digital Holdings Inc.’s (DRCT) raw stochastic average was set at 22.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 41.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 220.37% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 152.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.6500 in the near term. At $3.1500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.5900. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7100, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2700. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7700.

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) Key Stats

There are currently 2,800K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 29.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 38,137 K according to its annual income of -1,507 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,370 K and its income totaled -672 K.