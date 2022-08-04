Search
Now that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s volume has hit 1.33 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On August 03, 2022, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) opened at $51.89, higher 1.27% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.25 and dropped to $51.54 before settling in for the closing price of $51.89. Price fluctuations for FR have ranged from $45.79 to $66.74 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 4.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $131.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.05 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 162 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.94, operating margin of +37.67, and the pretax margin is +59.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 98.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 641,200. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $64.12, taking the stock ownership to the 205,782 shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +56.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 13.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

The latest stats from [First Industrial Realty Trust Inc., FR] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.91 million was inferior to 0.97 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.14.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.57%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $49.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $57.47. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.35. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $54.16. The third major resistance level sits at $55.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $50.74. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $49.93.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,071K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 476,290 K according to its annual income of 271,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 130,050 K and its income totaled 116,990 K.

