Now that Ribbit LEAP Ltd.’s volume has hit 2.08 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

August 03, 2022, Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP) trading session started at the price of $10.00, that was 0.30% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.01 and dropped to $10.00 before settling in for the closing price of $9.98. A 52-week range for LEAP has been $9.73 – $10.83.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 215.80%. With a float of $24.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $45.73 million.

In an organization with 2 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2013, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$2.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.58) by -$0.72. This company achieved a return on equity of 45.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 215.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.00% during the next five years compared to 0.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.26

Technical Analysis of Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (LEAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.43 million. That was better than the volume of 96151.0 it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, Ribbit LEAP Ltd.’s (LEAP) raw stochastic average was set at 100.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 100.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 1.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 2.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.99. However, in the short run, Ribbit LEAP Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.01. Second resistance stands at $10.02. The third major resistance level sits at $10.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.00. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.99.

Ribbit LEAP Ltd. (NYSE: LEAP) Key Stats

There are 58,505K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 596.30 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals 132,770 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were 24,515 K.