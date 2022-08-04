Now that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s volume has hit 3.37 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) stock priced at $0.72, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.726 and dropped to $0.70 before settling in for the closing price of $0.73. SHIP’s price has ranged from $0.65 to $1.59 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 34.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 139.40%. With a float of $170.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.31 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 46 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +52.49, operating margin of +42.58, and the pretax margin is +27.01.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is 59.60%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +27.01 while generating a return on equity of 24.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 139.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.23, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)

The latest stats from [Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., SHIP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.96 million was inferior to 3.44 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 37.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.’s (SHIP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8872, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0189. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7291. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7405. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7551. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7031, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6885. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6771.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 124.52 million, the company has a total of 153,141K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 153,110 K while annual income is 41,350 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 29,670 K while its latest quarter income was 3,670 K.