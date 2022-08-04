Oil States International Inc. (OIS) kicked off at the price of $4.79: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On August 03, 2022, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) opened at $4.98, lower -2.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.98 and dropped to $4.69 before settling in for the closing price of $4.91. Price fluctuations for OIS have ranged from $4.21 to $9.02 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Energy Sector giant was -3.80%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.90% at the time writing. With a float of $60.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2373 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.61, operating margin of -9.45, and the pretax margin is -12.79.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Oil States International Inc. is 4.20%, while institutional ownership is 94.90%.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -11.16 while generating a return on equity of -8.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 86.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.99% during the next five years compared to -2.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Oil States International Inc. (OIS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.79, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oil States International Inc. (OIS)

Looking closely at Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS), its last 5-days average volume was 1.01 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Oil States International Inc.’s (OIS) raw stochastic average was set at 12.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.20. However, in the short run, Oil States International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.95. Second resistance stands at $5.11. The third major resistance level sits at $5.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.53. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.37.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS) Key Stats

There are currently 61,989K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 309.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 573,160 K according to its annual income of -63,990 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 181,830 K and its income totaled -5,140 K.