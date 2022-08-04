Ouster Inc. (OUST) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 33,580 K

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) stock priced at $1.92, up 3.66% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.999 and dropped to $1.90 before settling in for the closing price of $1.91. OUST’s price has ranged from $1.52 to $10.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -6.00%. With a float of $112.36 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.91 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 278 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.06, operating margin of -296.95, and the pretax margin is -288.21.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electronic Components Industry. The insider ownership of Ouster Inc. is 3.70%, while institutional ownership is 30.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 5,292. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,113 shares at a rate of $1.70, taking the stock ownership to the 1,494,522 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 16, when Company’s EVP of Global Operations sold 2,503 for $1.70, making the entire transaction worth $4,255. This insider now owns 1,467,072 shares in total.

Ouster Inc. (OUST) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.19 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -279.89 while generating a return on equity of -47.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Ouster Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 7.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ouster Inc. (OUST)

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) saw its 5-day average volume 1.2 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Ouster Inc.’s (OUST) raw stochastic average was set at 13.22%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.42% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 81.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.8560, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.9065. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.0193 in the near term. At $2.0587, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1183. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.9203, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.8607. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.8213.

Ouster Inc. (NYSE: OUST) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 332.11 million, the company has a total of 173,664K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 33,580 K while annual income is -93,980 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 8,560 K while its latest quarter income was -32,400 K.