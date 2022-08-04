Search
Steve Mayer
Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 130,390 K

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) kicked off on August 03, 2022, at the price of $17.68, down -1.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.70 and dropped to $17.31 before settling in for the closing price of $17.54. Over the past 52 weeks, DOC has traded in a range of $16.07-$19.30.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Real Estate sector saw sales topped by 13.70%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 22.30%. With a float of $223.17 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $225.07 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 89 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.49, operating margin of +27.24, and the pretax margin is +18.96.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Healthcare Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Physicians Realty Trust is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 14, was worth 50,430. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $16.81, taking the stock ownership to the 3,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,898 for $18.00, making the entire transaction worth $52,164. This insider now owns 56,325 shares in total.

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.07) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.70% during the next five years compared to 11.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.00. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 138.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

The latest stats from [Physicians Realty Trust, DOC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.63 million was inferior to 2.38 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 74.88%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.34.

During the past 100 days, Physicians Realty Trust’s (DOC) raw stochastic average was set at 41.88%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.59. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.84. The third major resistance level sits at $17.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.06. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.80 billion has total of 225,296K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 457,700 K in contrast with the sum of 83,970 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130,390 K and last quarter income was 13,090 K.

