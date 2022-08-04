Search
Shaun Noe

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is -4.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

On August 03, 2022, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) opened at $12.58, higher 0.80% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.976 and dropped to $12.55 before settling in for the closing price of $12.55. Price fluctuations for XM have ranged from $11.33 to $49.03 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 41.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -278.50% at the time writing. With a float of $146.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $575.70 million.

In an organization with 4808 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +71.92, operating margin of -96.82, and the pretax margin is -97.35.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Qualtrics International Inc. is 20.40%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 11, was worth 2,010,718. In this transaction Director of this company bought 72,075 shares at a rate of $27.90, taking the stock ownership to the 2,286,624 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 100,497 for $28.52, making the entire transaction worth $2,866,044. This insider now owns 2,219,883 shares in total.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -98.46 while generating a return on equity of -110.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -278.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.6 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.07 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Qualtrics International Inc.’s (XM) raw stochastic average was set at 6.74%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.93% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.00. However, in the short run, Qualtrics International Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.90. Second resistance stands at $13.15. The third major resistance level sits at $13.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.47, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.30. The third support level lies at $12.05 if the price breaches the second support level.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM) Key Stats

There are currently 581,280K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,076 M according to its annual income of -1,059 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 356,370 K and its income totaled -279,250 K.

Shaun Noe

