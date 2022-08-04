Recent developments with Amgen Inc. (AMGN) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.57 cents.

On August 03, 2022, Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) opened at $245.94, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $249.33 and dropped to $245.18 before settling in for the closing price of $243.91. Price fluctuations for AMGN have ranged from $198.64 to $258.45 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.50% at the time writing. With a float of $533.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $548.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 24200 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.16, operating margin of +35.22, and the pretax margin is +25.79.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Drug Manufacturers – General industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amgen Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 150,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $250.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,501 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secy. sold 13,500 for $241.81, making the entire transaction worth $3,264,454. This insider now owns 37,333 shares in total.

Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $4.09) by $0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +22.68 while generating a return on equity of 73.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.10% during the next five years compared to 0.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amgen Inc. (AMGN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.16, a number that is poised to hit 4.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

The latest stats from [Amgen Inc., AMGN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.36 million was inferior to 3.14 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.18.

During the past 100 days, Amgen Inc.’s (AMGN) raw stochastic average was set at 64.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 16.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $245.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $231.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $249.25. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $251.37. The third major resistance level sits at $253.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $245.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $243.07. The third support level lies at $240.95 if the price breaches the second support level.

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Key Stats

There are currently 534,200K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 134.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 25,979 M according to its annual income of 5,893 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 6,238 M and its income totaled 1,476 M.