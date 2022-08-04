Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Recent developments with CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

Company News

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.45, soaring 5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, CEAD’s price has moved between $0.95 and $13.50.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.60%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of -14.51, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CEA Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7608. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6300 in the near term. At $1.7600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2800. The third support level lies at $1.1500 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.19 million based on 7,784K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,639 K and income totals -1,338 K. The company made 1,744 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,423 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) posted a 28.10% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
August 03, 2022, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRT) trading session started at the price of $1.20, that was 31.36% jump from the session before....
Read more

Resolute Forest Products Inc. (RFP) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 945,000 K

Shaun Noe -
On August 03, 2022, Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE: RFP) opened at $20.43, higher 0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares...
Read more

A major move is in the offing as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) market cap hits 7.81 billion

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY) stock priced at $35.90, up 0.93% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW