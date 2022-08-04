Recent developments with CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $1.45, soaring 5.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.41 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. Within the past 52 weeks, CEAD’s price has moved between $0.95 and $13.50.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 12.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -108.60%.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 31 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.03, operating margin of -14.51, and the pretax margin is -9.81.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CEA Industries Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -9.81.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Trading Performance Indicators

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.24

Technical Analysis of CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.65 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, CEA Industries Inc.’s (CEAD) raw stochastic average was set at 26.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 46.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.86% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.70% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2910, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7608. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.6300 in the near term. At $1.7600, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.3900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2800. The third support level lies at $1.1500 if the price breaches the second support level.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 11.19 million based on 7,784K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,639 K and income totals -1,338 K. The company made 1,744 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -1,423 K in sales during its previous quarter.