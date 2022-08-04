Search
Recent developments with Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.68 cents.

Company News

On August 03, 2022, Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) opened at $545.00, higher 0.65% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $548.70 and dropped to $542.1168 before settling in for the closing price of $543.46. Price fluctuations for COST have ranged from $406.51 to $612.27 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 10.50% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 25.00% at the time writing. With a float of $442.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $443.70 million.

In an organization with 288000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.88, operating margin of +3.73, and the pretax margin is +3.41.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Discount Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Costco Wholesale Corporation is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 69.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 20, was worth 787,798. In this transaction Executive VP of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $525.20, taking the stock ownership to the 36,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 15, when Company’s Director sold 300 for $521.68, making the entire transaction worth $156,503. This insider now owns 5,197 shares in total.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 5/30/2022, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $3.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +2.56 while generating a return on equity of 27.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 13.69% during the next five years compared to 16.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.70, a number that is poised to hit 4.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 14.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.03 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.7 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.78.

During the past 100 days, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (COST) raw stochastic average was set at 68.28%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $488.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $518.57. However, in the short run, Costco Wholesale Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $549.77. Second resistance stands at $552.53. The third major resistance level sits at $556.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $543.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $539.36. The third support level lies at $536.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Key Stats

There are currently 442,963K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 233.80 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 195,929 M according to its annual income of 5,007 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 52,596 M and its income totaled 1,353 M.

No matter how cynical the overall market is Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) performance over the last week is recorded 6.16%

Shaun Noe -
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.22, soaring 10.33% from the previous trading...
Read more

$1.24M in average volume shows that Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) is heading in the right direction

Steve Mayer -
August 03, 2022, Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ: RDUS) trading session started at the price of $10.08, that was 0.20% jump from the session before....
Read more

Mattel Inc. (MAT) posted a -0.31% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Sana Meer -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) stock priced at $23.14, down -1.56% from the previous day...
Read more

134699

