Recent developments with DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.64 cents.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $93.96, soaring 4.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.1924 and dropped to $93.655 before settling in for the closing price of $93.53. Within the past 52 weeks, DKS’s price has moved between $63.45 and $142.78.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Cyclical sector saw sales topped by 9.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 142.30%. With a float of $54.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.18 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 17800 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.33, operating margin of +16.78, and the pretax margin is +16.22.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 31, was worth 404,950. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $80.99, taking the stock ownership to the 162,003 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s SVP, General Counsel sold 1,200 for $84.57, making the entire transaction worth $101,484. This insider now owns 34,231 shares in total.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Latest Financial update

As on 4/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $2.47) by $0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +12.36 while generating a return on equity of 68.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 142.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.90% during the next five years compared to 40.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Trading Performance Indicators

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 17.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.88, a number that is poised to hit 3.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

The latest stats from [DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., DKS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.19 million was inferior to 2.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.68.

During the past 100 days, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc.’s (DKS) raw stochastic average was set at 65.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $83.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $103.72. Now, the first resistance to watch is $99.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $101.01. The third major resistance level sits at $103.83. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $94.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $91.94. The third support level lies at $90.22 if the price breaches the second support level.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.67 billion based on 80,527K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 12,293 M and income totals 1,520 M. The company made 2,700 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 260,560 K in sales during its previous quarter.