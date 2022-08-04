Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Analyst Insights

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.261, soaring 11.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.2602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SECO’s price has moved between $0.20 and $1.99.

Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now

While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.

Sign up here to get your free report now. .

Sponsored

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -577.90%. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.65 million.

The firm has a total of 509 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Secoo Holding Limited, SECO], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4371. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3213. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3505. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3811. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2615, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2309. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2017.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.39 million based on 70,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 491,420 K and income totals -88,800 K. The company made 2,335 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,034 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Latest

Trading Directions

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Earnings

0
The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) intends to submit...
Trading Directions

Citigroup Upgraded Nokia Oyj (NOK) To Buy with Price Target of $6.8

0
Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), a communications equipment developer, is...
Trading Directions

The Chart for Block Inc. (SQ) Stock Is Flashing Mixed Signals

0
In the first quarter, large investment funds expanded their...
Trading Directions

What to Expect When Snap Inc. (SNAP) Reports Quarterly Earnings?

0
Snapchat, a social media platform owned by Snap Inc....

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM): Analyst Viewpoints To Future Growth

0
In trading on July 14, shares of chipmaker Qualcomm...
Markets Briefing

Chevron Corporation (CVX) provides details about its hydrogen future

0
The huge hydrogen investment plan of the oil and...
Markets Briefing

Healthy Upside Potential: Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)

0
In May 25 trading, shares of space business Maxar...
Markets Briefing

Atkore Inc. (ATKR) stock: Better Than You Think

0
Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR), a manufacturer of infrastructure, electrical, and...
Markets Briefing

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) stock has reached to 3.33% – What’s driving it higher?  

0
 Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (RMED) saw a push of...
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Now that Accenture plc’s volume has hit 1.36 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
August 03, 2022, Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) trading session started at the price of $302.08, that was 1.88% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

A look at Cedar Fair L.P.’s (FUN) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On August 03, 2022, Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE: FUN) opened at $40.26, lower -0.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) volume hitting the figure of 3.01 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) stock priced at $11.35, up 1.41% from the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.

134699

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

The 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

Get our free report on the stocks that we recommend for investors who want to protect their portfolios from inflation.

129712

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

The 5 Best Growth Stocks 2022

100% free. stop anytime no spam

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST GROWTH STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that we

think can explode over the next 12 months.

134709

SPECIAL GIFT

134710
134711
134712

  What you will Get ?

   Best Growth

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

134713

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW

134702

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

DOWNLOAD FREE EBOOK

BEST INFLATION STOCKS 2022

We put together a list of the best stocks that

we think can explode over the next 12 months.

134703

SPECIAL GIFT

134704
134705
134706

  What you will Get ?

   Best Inflation

   Stocks eBook

        Hot Stocks Alert

     before the opening

                  bell

        Special Offer

      and reports from 

        our partners

100% free. stop anytime no spam

GET YOUR FREE COPY NOW