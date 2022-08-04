Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) with a beta value of 1.34 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.261, soaring 11.03% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.32 and dropped to $0.2602 before settling in for the closing price of $0.26. Within the past 52 weeks, SECO’s price has moved between $0.20 and $1.99.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 3.80% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -577.90%. With a float of $16.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.65 million.

The firm has a total of 509 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.77, operating margin of -19.82, and the pretax margin is -23.46.

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 3/30/2019, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.03) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -18.07 while generating a return on equity of -27.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -577.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Trading Performance Indicators

Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19

Technical Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Secoo Holding Limited, SECO], we can find that recorded value of 0.43 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.03.

During the past 100 days, Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) raw stochastic average was set at 18.58%, which indicates a significant decrease from 69.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.35% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2500, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4371. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.3213. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.3505. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3811. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2615, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2309. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.2017.

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.39 million based on 70,653K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 491,420 K and income totals -88,800 K. The company made 2,335 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -58,034 K in sales during its previous quarter.