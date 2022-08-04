SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) volume exceeds 1.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.80, soaring 11.38% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.28 and dropped to $3.45 before settling in for the closing price of $3.25. Within the past 52 weeks, LEDS’s price has moved between $2.05 and $11.28.

A company in the Technology sector has dropped its sales by -14.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -391.60%. With a float of $2.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.52 million.

In an organization with 129 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.82, operating margin of -88.79, and the pretax margin is -60.34.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of SemiLEDs Corporation is 36.62%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -60.21 while generating a return on equity of -80.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -391.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.00% during the next five years compared to 37.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Trading Performance Indicators

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76

Technical Analysis of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.61 million. That was better than the volume of 0.15 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, SemiLEDs Corporation’s (LEDS) raw stochastic average was set at 68.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 64.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.06. However, in the short run, SemiLEDs Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.12. Second resistance stands at $4.61. The third major resistance level sits at $4.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.46.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 16.51 million based on 4,530K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,740 K and income totals -2,850 K. The company made 1,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -920 K in sales during its previous quarter.