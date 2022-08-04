Sempra (SRE) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 11.96% last month.

August 03, 2022, Sempra (NYSE: SRE) trading session started at the price of $163.44, that was 0.53% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $165.13 and dropped to $161.31 before settling in for the closing price of $163.70. A 52-week range for SRE has been $119.56 – $173.28.

Annual sales at Utilities sector company grew by 4.70% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -38.80%. With a float of $314.10 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $316.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 15390 employees.

Sempra (SRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Sempra stocks. The insider ownership of Sempra is 0.04%, while institutional ownership is 90.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 28, was worth 4,996,049. In this transaction Chairman, CEO and President of this company sold 30,796 shares at a rate of $162.23, taking the stock ownership to the 19,261 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 01, when Company’s SVP, Controller and CAO sold 2,559 for $144.45, making the entire transaction worth $369,648. This insider now owns 6,776 shares in total.

Sempra (SRE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.77) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -38.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.83% during the next five years compared to -6.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Sempra (SRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.16, a number that is poised to hit 1.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sempra (SRE)

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) saw its 5-day average volume 1.54 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.30.

During the past 100 days, Sempra’s (SRE) raw stochastic average was set at 76.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $145.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $166.03 in the near term. At $167.49, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $169.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $162.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $159.85. The third support level lies at $158.39 if the price breaches the second support level.

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) Key Stats

There are 314,305K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 49.90 billion. As of now, sales total 12,857 M while income totals 1,318 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,820 M while its last quarter net income were 623,000 K.