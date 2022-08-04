Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) 20 Days SMA touches 12.63%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) stock priced at $18.37, up 0.87% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.00 and dropped to $17.71 before settling in for the closing price of $18.31. SGFY’s price has ranged from $10.70 to $28.68 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 276.10%. With a float of $168.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.76 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.41, operating margin of +8.34, and the pretax margin is +1.82.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Signify Health Inc. is 5.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.03%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 09, was worth 29,372. In this transaction Pres. Chief Fin. & Admin. Off. of this company bought 2,500 shares at a rate of $11.75, taking the stock ownership to the 217,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 8,320 for $11.77, making the entire transaction worth $97,891. This insider now owns 92,693 shares in total.

Signify Health Inc. (SGFY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.06 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.55 while generating a return on equity of 1.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 276.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Signify Health Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1371.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Signify Health Inc. (SGFY)

Looking closely at Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.89 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Signify Health Inc.’s (SGFY) raw stochastic average was set at 93.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.38% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 71.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.69. However, in the short run, Signify Health Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.08. Second resistance stands at $19.68. The third major resistance level sits at $20.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.10. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.50.

Signify Health Inc. (NYSE: SGFY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.39 billion, the company has a total of 233,689K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 773,400 K while annual income is 19,700 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 216,500 K while its latest quarter income was -10,900 K.