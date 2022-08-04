Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) last year’s performance of 11.22% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

Analyst Insights

On August 03, 2022, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) opened at $27.14, higher 0.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.30 and dropped to $26.785 before settling in for the closing price of $27.00. Price fluctuations for SFM have ranged from $21.18 to $35.34 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 8.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -13.50% at the time writing. With a float of $108.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.90 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 31000 employees.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 27, was worth 680,648. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 26,536 shares at a rate of $25.65, taking the stock ownership to the 293,591 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,298 for $25.11, making the entire transaction worth $32,593. This insider now owns 238,624 shares in total.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.72) by $0.07. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.40% during the next five years compared to 20.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (SFM)

Looking closely at Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM), its last 5-days average volume was 1.75 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.65%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.71.

During the past 100 days, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s (SFM) raw stochastic average was set at 36.07%, which indicates a significant decrease from 58.43% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.36, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.76. However, in the short run, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $27.39. Second resistance stands at $27.60. The third major resistance level sits at $27.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.57. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $26.36.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. (NASDAQ: SFM) Key Stats

There are currently 109,623K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.95 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 6,100 M according to its annual income of 244,160 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,641 M and its income totaled 88,310 K.

