SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) is -17.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) stock priced at $15.82, down -4.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.88 and dropped to $14.89 before settling in for the closing price of $15.65. SSRM’s price has ranged from $14.19 to $24.58 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Basic Materials sector has jumped its sales by 24.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 74.20%. With a float of $211.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $212.42 million.

In an organization with 2429 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +35.79, operating margin of +31.95, and the pretax margin is +28.13.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of SSR Mining Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 11, was worth 87,912. In this transaction Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 5,400 shares at a rate of $16.28, taking the stock ownership to the 151,655 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 21, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 5,400 for $19.09, making the entire transaction worth $103,086. This insider now owns 157,055 shares in total.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +24.97 while generating a return on equity of 10.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are SSR Mining Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.45, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.56 million. That was better than the volume of 2.25 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.05%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.86.

During the past 100 days, SSR Mining Inc.’s (SSRM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.05% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.74. However, in the short run, SSR Mining Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.58. Second resistance stands at $16.22. The third major resistance level sits at $16.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.24. The third support level lies at $13.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.11 billion, the company has a total of 212,638K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,474 M while annual income is 368,080 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 355,450 K while its latest quarter income was 67,560 K.