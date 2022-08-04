Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) average volume reaches $722.92K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

On August 03, 2022, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) opened at $0.8346, higher 7.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.91 and dropped to $0.82 before settling in for the closing price of $0.82. Price fluctuations for SYRS have ranged from $0.65 to $5.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 136.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 24.20% at the time writing. With a float of $59.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $63.06 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 124 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 7,655. In this transaction Chief Scientific Officer of this company sold 2,208 shares at a rate of $3.47, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.47) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -368.52 while generating a return on equity of -98.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.55.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.55, a number that is poised to hit -0.41 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.75 million, its volume of 1.56 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (SYRS) raw stochastic average was set at 29.38%, which indicates a significant decrease from 39.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 115.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9011, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9938. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.9195 in the near term. At $0.9597, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0095. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8295, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7797. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7395.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) Key Stats

There are currently 62,819K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 61.49 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 23,490 K according to its annual income of -86,560 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 5,470 K and its income totaled -25,150 K.