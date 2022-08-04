The New York Times Company (NYT) is expecting -20.72% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on August 03, 2022, with The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) stock priced at $29.83, down -1.06% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.86 and dropped to $29.07 before settling in for the closing price of $31.14. NYT’s price has ranged from $27.63 to $56.19 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 119.10%. With a float of $163.71 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $167.87 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 5000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.13, operating margin of +13.15, and the pretax margin is +14.00.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Publishing Industry. The insider ownership of The New York Times Company is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 92.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 24, was worth 427,780. In this transaction PRESIDENT & CEO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $42.78, taking the stock ownership to the 110,162 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s EVP, GC & SECRETARY sold 9,999 for $41.44, making the entire transaction worth $414,353. This insider now owns 35,339 shares in total.

The New York Times Company (NYT) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.19 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.60 while generating a return on equity of 15.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 119.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.40% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The New York Times Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.19 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The New York Times Company (NYT)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.43 million, its volume of 2.03 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.06.

During the past 100 days, The New York Times Company’s (NYT) raw stochastic average was set at 15.87%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.41% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.91, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.09 in the near term. At $33.37, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.51.

The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.10 billion, the company has a total of 167,481K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,075 M while annual income is 219,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 537,430 K while its latest quarter income was 4,730 K.