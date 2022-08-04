Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

The Wendy's Company (WEN) is 12.24% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) on August 03, 2022, started off the session at the price of $21.18, soaring 1.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.49 and dropped to $21.07 before settling in for the closing price of $21.05. Within the past 52 weeks, WEN’s price has moved between $15.77 and $24.48.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 5.70% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 72.80%. With a float of $196.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $215.62 million.

In an organization with 14500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.19, operating margin of +17.38, and the pretax margin is +12.68.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Restaurants industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of The Wendy’s Company is 8.00%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 3,300,890. In this transaction Director of this company sold 144,038 shares at a rate of $22.92, taking the stock ownership to the 25,333,339 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 08, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 144,038 for $22.92, making the entire transaction worth $3,300,890. This insider now owns 25,333,339 shares in total.

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.18) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +10.56 while generating a return on equity of 40.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 72.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.32% during the next five years compared to 12.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Trading Performance Indicators

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (WEN)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.64 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.55 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.14%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, The Wendy’s Company’s (WEN) raw stochastic average was set at 82.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.09. However, in the short run, The Wendy’s Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.60. Second resistance stands at $21.75. The third major resistance level sits at $22.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $20.91. The third support level lies at $20.76 if the price breaches the second support level.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.51 billion based on 214,247K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,897 M and income totals 200,390 K. The company made 488,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 37,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.

